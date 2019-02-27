|
John J. Heffernan, age 91; beloved husband of Alexandra (nee Maka) Heffernan; dear brother of the late Richard (the late Connie), the late Rosemary (the late Bob), the late Emmett (the late Joan), the late Loretta (the late Joseph), the late James (the late Mary Ann), & Tom (Gladys); fond uncle of many nieces & nephews. Visitation Friday, March 1 from 3 to 9 p.m. at Hallowell & James Funeral Home, 1025 W. 55th St., Countryside. Prayers on Saturday, March 2 at 10:45 a.m., from the funeral home to St. John of the Cross Church, Western Springs. Mass at 11:15 a.m. Interment at Holy Sepulchre Cemetery, Alsip. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations in Jack's name to the are appreciated. Funeral info: (708) 352-6500 or hjfunerals.com
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Feb. 27, 2019