John Joseph "Jack" Hurley, M.D. Age 92, Born into Eternal Life on March 19, 2020. Beloved husband of Mary Ann (nee Hardin) for 66 years. Loving father of John (Kathy), Joe (Donna), the late Scott, the late Annie, Brigid (Kevin) Oakes, the late infant Michael, Dan (Susie), Katie (Dennis) Kettering, Fr. Tom Hurley, and Terri (Mike) Englehart. Proud grandpa of Katie (Dan) Liston, Frankie (Elizabeth) Hurley, Mike (Cheryl) Hurley, Mary Ann (Luke) Rizzuto, Scott (Emma) Hurley, Owen Hurley, Mike Hurley, Kevin (Erin) Oakes, Erin (Andrew) Tenneriello, Megan Oakes, Dan, Caroline, John, Abby, and Patrick Hurley, Shannon, Matt, Brian, and Charlie Kettering, Nora, Tommy, Brigid, and Mary Englehart. Adored great grandpa "Doc" of Packey and Jack Liston, Aiden Rizzuto, and Remy Tenneriello. Beloved son of the late Joseph and Nora Hurley (nee Collins). Dear brother of Joan (the late Hank) Deiters, and the late Pat (the late Jim) Baker. Fond uncle of many nieces and nephews. "Dad" was lovingly cared for by his devoted caregivers, Yvette D. Moye and Edna Sweeney. Proud graduate of St. Columbanus Grammar School, St. Ignatius College Prep, Loyola University, and University College Galway Medical School. Dr. Hurley faithfully served on the staff of Little Company of Mary Hospital for over 60 years. He is remembered with love and affection by countless patients, medical colleagues, employees, and the Sisters of The Little Company of Mary. Longtime member of the American Academy of Family Physicians. He was the proud Director of the LCM Mobile Medical Care. Faithful member of St. Cajetan Parish for over 58 years.
A private Mass of Christian Burial will be live streamed on Tuesday, March 24th at Noon through Old St. Patrick's Church website at https://www.oldstpats.org/livestream.html or online at http://bit.ly/drjohnhurleyfuneral. A memorial mass will be celebrated at St. Cajetan Church at a later date. Private Interment Holy Sepulchre Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorials to Sisters of Little Company of Mary c/o 2800 W. 95th St., Evergreen Park, IL 60805, or Misericordia, 6300 N. Ridge Ave., Chicago, IL 60660 are most appreciated. Funeral Info: Heeney-Laughlin Funeral Directors 708-636-5500 or heeneyfh.com
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Mar. 22, 2020