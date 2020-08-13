1/1
John J. Iwaniec
John J. Iwaniec, age 73. US Marine Corps Vietnam Veteran.

It is with great sadness that the family of John J. Iwaniec, (Railroad John to many of his friends) announce his passing.

Father of Jessica, Grandfather to Damien and Vincent.

Beloved son of the late Sophie and John C. Iwaniec. Loving brother to Elaine Waggoner, Denise Iwaniec and the late Duane and the late Wayne Iwaniec. Dearest uncle to John (Trish), Laura (Matt) Hall, Frank Russell, Robert Russell, James (Nayme) Russell, Kyle (Amber) Waggoner, the late Wayne Russell and the late Partick Waggoner. Great uncle and Great-great uncle to many with a few beloved cousins.

Visitation Saturday August 15, 2020 from 9 to 10 a.m., time of funeral prayers, at the Richard-Midway Funeral Home, 5749 Archer Ave. (corner of Lorel). Entombment with military honors at the Resurrection Cemetery-Garden Mausoleum. Please note that COVID-19 restrictions, for maximum gatherings of 50 persons at a time will be observed with masks required.

773-767-1840 or www.richardmidwayfh.com.


Published in Chicago Tribune on Aug. 13, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
15
Visitation
09:00 - 10:00 AM
Richard-Midway Funeral Home - Chicago
Funeral services provided by
Richard-Midway Funeral Home - Chicago
5749 Archer Avenue
Chicago, IL 60638
(773) 767-1840
