Home

POWERED BY

Services
Cremation Society of Illinois
736 W. Addison St
Chicago, IL 60613
(773) 281-5058
Memorial Mass
Thursday, Nov. 21, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Viator
4170 W. Addison St
Chicago, IL
View Map
Shiva
Friday, Nov. 22, 2019
2:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Family residence
Resources
More Obituaries for John Jemilo
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

John J. Jemilo

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
John J. Jemilo, CPD, 89; Chicago native, of Independence Park; U.S. Marine Corp Sergeant; retired teacher, Chicago Police Department First Deputy, attorney, and professor, passed away peacefully at home November 15, 2019. After graduating from St. Rita High School and serving as Sergeant in the Marines, John joined and rose in the ranks of the Chicago Police Department. By day he served as District Commander, Director of Training, Chief of Patrol, and First Deputy. By night, he earned his teaching degree from Chicago Teachers College, his M.A. in Public Administration from Illinois Institute of Technology, and his J.D. from John Marshall Law School. In "retirement", John served as Executive Director of the Chicago Crime Commission and also taught at Loyola and DePaul. He was a lifelong runner, swimmer and lover of sunflowers. Beloved husband of 36 years to Candace Joyce Wayne; devoted father of Claudia (the late Roger) Peterson, John (Vicki Torres) Jemilo, Leahruth Jemilo, Stephanie Jemilo, and the late Kurt Jemilo. Grandfather, great-grandfather, brother, uncle, cousin, and mentor of many. Son of the late John and Stella Jemilo. Memorial mass Thursday, November 21, 10am, St. Viator, 4170 W. Addison St, Chicago, IL 60641. Shiva Friday, Nov. 22, 2-8pm at the family residence. In lieu of flowers, donation may be made in his name to the Constitutional Rights Foundation, https://www.crf-usa.org/ or BUILD https://www.buildchicago.org/ or Southern Poverty Law Center, https://splc.org. Arrangements by Cremation Society of Illinois, 773-281-5058 or www.cremation-society.com.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Nov. 17, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of John's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -