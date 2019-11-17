|
John J. Jemilo, CPD, 89; Chicago native, of Independence Park; U.S. Marine Corp Sergeant; retired teacher, Chicago Police Department First Deputy, attorney, and professor, passed away peacefully at home November 15, 2019. After graduating from St. Rita High School and serving as Sergeant in the Marines, John joined and rose in the ranks of the Chicago Police Department. By day he served as District Commander, Director of Training, Chief of Patrol, and First Deputy. By night, he earned his teaching degree from Chicago Teachers College, his M.A. in Public Administration from Illinois Institute of Technology, and his J.D. from John Marshall Law School. In "retirement", John served as Executive Director of the Chicago Crime Commission and also taught at Loyola and DePaul. He was a lifelong runner, swimmer and lover of sunflowers. Beloved husband of 36 years to Candace Joyce Wayne; devoted father of Claudia (the late Roger) Peterson, John (Vicki Torres) Jemilo, Leahruth Jemilo, Stephanie Jemilo, and the late Kurt Jemilo. Grandfather, great-grandfather, brother, uncle, cousin, and mentor of many. Son of the late John and Stella Jemilo. Memorial mass Thursday, November 21, 10am, St. Viator, 4170 W. Addison St, Chicago, IL 60641. Shiva Friday, Nov. 22, 2-8pm at the family residence. In lieu of flowers, donation may be made in his name to the Constitutional Rights Foundation, https://www.crf-usa.org/ or BUILD https://www.buildchicago.org/ or Southern Poverty Law Center, https://splc.org. Arrangements by Cremation Society of Illinois, 773-281-5058 or www.cremation-society.com.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Nov. 17, 2019