Rev. John J. Kastigar, Lt. Col.(Ret.) U.S.A.F., Nov. 27, 2020. Age 94. Loving son of the late Marie, Nee Langdon, and the late Anthony Kastigar. Beloved brother of the late Ann-Marie Breitenberg and the late James(Mary) Kastigar. Fond uncle of many nieces and nephews. Ordained May 1, 1952, Rev. John J. Kastigar served at St. Francis of Rome Church, Cicero, IL. and Our Lady of Snows Church, in Chicago, IL He served in the Archdiocese of Chicago for 11 years, a Chaplain in the United States Air Force for 20 years, and was a Military Chaplain at Fort Huachuca for the United States Army for 30 years. Relatives will gather Wednesday, Dec. 2, 2020 at St. Agnes Church, 2651 S. Central Park Ave., Chicago, Il. 60623, at 10:00 A.M. until time of Mass of Christian Burial at 10:30 A. M. Entombment with Military Honors at Queen of Heaven Cemetery, Hillside, IL. In lieu of flowers, Memorial Offerings in Father John's name may be made to the Priest Retirement & Mutual Aid Association and will be deeply appreciated.
