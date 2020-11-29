1/1
Rev. John J. Kastigar
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share John's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Rev. John J. Kastigar, Lt. Col.(Ret.) U.S.A.F., Nov. 27, 2020. Age 94. Loving son of the late Marie, Nee Langdon, and the late Anthony Kastigar. Beloved brother of the late Ann-Marie Breitenberg and the late James(Mary) Kastigar. Fond uncle of many nieces and nephews. Ordained May 1, 1952, Rev. John J. Kastigar served at St. Francis of Rome Church, Cicero, IL. and Our Lady of Snows Church, in Chicago, IL He served in the Archdiocese of Chicago for 11 years, a Chaplain in the United States Air Force for 20 years, and was a Military Chaplain at Fort Huachuca for the United States Army for 30 years. Relatives will gather Wednesday, Dec. 2, 2020 at St. Agnes Church, 2651 S. Central Park Ave., Chicago, Il. 60623, at 10:00 A.M. until time of Mass of Christian Burial at 10:30 A. M. Entombment with Military Honors at Queen of Heaven Cemetery, Hillside, IL. In lieu of flowers, Memorial Offerings in Father John's name may be made to the Priest Retirement & Mutual Aid Association and will be deeply appreciated. Petkus & Son Funeral Directors in charge of arrangements.800-994-7600 or www.petkusfuneralhomes.com.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Chicago Tribune on Nov. 29, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
DEC
2
Visitation
10:00 - 10:30 AM
St. Agnes Church
Send Flowers
DEC
2
Mass of Christian Burial
10:30 AM
St. Agnes Church
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Petkus Lemont Funeral Home
12401 S. Archer Avenue
Lemont, IL 60439
630-257-6667
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved