John J. Keane Sr., U.S. Army Korean War Veteran, age 91, at rest November 5, 2020. Beloved husband of the late Bernadine "Bonnie" Keane (nee Stawowa); Loving father of John Keane Jr., Therese (Paul) Webb, and Kimberly Errant; Cherished grandfather of Rachelle, Bethany, Rebecca, Kalyn, Alyssa, Brianne, Ryan, Paige, Jenalyn, Madelyn, Evan and great-grandfather of Maya; Dear brother of the late Colette (late Kenneth) Novitski, late Edward (late Dorothy) Keane III, late James (late Rose) Keane and the late Mary Jane Freyer; Fond uncle of numerous nieces and nephews. John will also be missed by many dear neighbors and friends. Retired 35 year employee of Peoples Gas. John also served as an usher at Sacred Heart Church for 40 years and was a life member of the American Legion Post #336. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations to US Department of Veterans Affairs - Edward Hines Jr. VA Hospital or Unity Hospice. Visitation for John J. Keane Sr. will be held on Tuesday, Nov. 10th from 4:00 – 8:00 p.m. at Hills Funeral Home, Ltd., 10201 S. Roberts Rd. (8000W), Palos Hills, IL 60465. Funeral Wednesday prayers beginning 9:45 a.m. from funeral home to Sacred Heart Church, 8245 W. 111th St., Palos Hills, for Mass at 10:30 a.m. Interment Resurrection Cemetery. Info. 708-598-5880 or hillsfh.com