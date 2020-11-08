1/1
John J. Keane Sr.
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share John's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
John J. Keane Sr., U.S. Army Korean War Veteran, age 91, at rest November 5, 2020. Beloved husband of the late Bernadine "Bonnie" Keane (nee Stawowa); Loving father of John Keane Jr., Therese (Paul) Webb, and Kimberly Errant; Cherished grandfather of Rachelle, Bethany, Rebecca, Kalyn, Alyssa, Brianne, Ryan, Paige, Jenalyn, Madelyn, Evan and great-grandfather of Maya; Dear brother of the late Colette (late Kenneth) Novitski, late Edward (late Dorothy) Keane III, late James (late Rose) Keane and the late Mary Jane Freyer; Fond uncle of numerous nieces and nephews. John will also be missed by many dear neighbors and friends. Retired 35 year employee of Peoples Gas. John also served as an usher at Sacred Heart Church for 40 years and was a life member of the American Legion Post #336. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations to US Department of Veterans Affairs - Edward Hines Jr. VA Hospital or Unity Hospice. Visitation for John J. Keane Sr. will be held on Tuesday, Nov. 10th from 4:00 – 8:00 p.m. at Hills Funeral Home, Ltd., 10201 S. Roberts Rd. (8000W), Palos Hills, IL 60465. Funeral Wednesday prayers beginning 9:45 a.m. from funeral home to Sacred Heart Church, 8245 W. 111th St., Palos Hills, for Mass at 10:30 a.m. Interment Resurrection Cemetery. Info. 708-598-5880 or hillsfh.com

Published in Chicago Tribune on Nov. 8, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
10
Visitation
04:00 - 08:00 PM
HILLS FUNERAL HOME
NOV
11
Prayer Service
09:45 AM
HILLS FUNERAL HOME
NOV
11
Funeral Mass
10:30 AM
Sacred Heart Church
Funeral services provided by
HILLS FUNERAL HOME
10201 South Roberts Road
Palos Hills, IL 60465
(708) 598-5880
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

1 entry
November 7, 2020
Thinking of you all and sending our love.
Darby family
Family
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved