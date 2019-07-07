Home

POWERED BY

Services
John E. Maloney Company
1359 West Devon Avenue
Chicago, IL 60660
(773) 764-1617
Visitation
Tuesday, Jul. 9, 2019
9:00 AM - 10:00 AM
Madonna della Strada Chapel, Loyola University Chicago
6453 N. Kenmore Avenue
Chicago, IL
View Map
Funeral Mass
Tuesday, Jul. 9, 2019
10:00 AM
Madonna della Strada Chapel, Loyola University Chicago
6453 N. Kenmore Avenue
Chicago, IL
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for John SJ
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Fr. John J. Kilgallen SJ


1934 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Fr.John J."Jack" Kilgallen SJ,age 85 died June 27,2019 at St. Camillus, Wauwatosa, Wis. Jack was a Jesuit for 66 years and a priest for 54 years, He was born in Chicago to John J. and Veronica Sterling Kilgallen.He is survived by his sisters,Carol Meyer and Mary Holzhall. Jack was graduate of St. Ignatius College Prep in 1952, he earned his Master's degree in Greek and Latin (1961) from Loyola University Chicago and S.T.L from Bellarmine School of Theology(1966). He earned his doctorate in Scripture (1974) from Pontifical Bible Institute. There will be a visitation, Tuesday, July 9 from 9:00am until time of Mass at 10:00am at the Madonna della Strada Chapel, Loyola University Chicago, 6453 N. Kenmore Avenue, Chicago. interment All Saints Cemetery, DesPlaines,IL. Funeral info: 773-764-1617.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication from July 7 to July 8, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now