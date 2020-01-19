|
John J. Kilinskis, age 88, a resident of Grand Haven in Romeoville, IL, passed away peacefully on January 17, 2020. He was born on November 17, 1931 in Chicago, IL. John is survived by his beloved wife of 53 years, Donna Kilinskis; his loving children, Debra (Brad) Nemsick and John A. (Michelle) Kilinskis; his cherished grandchildren, Michael, Matthew and Nicole Nemsick, Alyson Kilinskis. He was preceded in death by his daughter, Kathy J. Jasper. Proud U.S. Army veteran of the Korean Conflict, as well as a longtime member of Post 1080 American Legion and the Grand Haven Veteran's Club. Lifelong member of Pipefitter's Union Local 597. Visitation will be Tuesday, January 21, 3:00 until 9:00 PM at the Overman-Jones Funeral Home & Cremation Services, corner of Routes 30 & 59, Plainfield. The Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Wednesday, January 22, 10:30 AM at St Mary Immaculate Catholic Church, 15629 S. Route 59, Plainfield. Interment with military honors will follow at Abraham Lincoln National Cemetery, Elwood, IL. For information please call 815/436-9221 or visit www.overman-jones.com
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Jan. 19, 2020