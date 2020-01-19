Home

Overman-Jones Funeral Home
15219 South Joliet Road
Plainfield, IL 60544
(815) 436-9221
Visitation
Tuesday, Jan. 21, 2020
3:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Overman-Jones Funeral Home
15219 South Joliet Road
Plainfield, IL 60544
Mass of Christian Burial
Wednesday, Jan. 22, 2020
10:30 AM
St Mary Immaculate Catholic Church
15629 S. Route 59
Plainfield, IL
John J. Kilinskis


1931 - 2020
John J. Kilinskis Obituary
John J. Kilinskis, age 88, a resident of Grand Haven in Romeoville, IL, passed away peacefully on January 17, 2020. He was born on November 17, 1931 in Chicago, IL. John is survived by his beloved wife of 53 years, Donna Kilinskis; his loving children, Debra (Brad) Nemsick and John A. (Michelle) Kilinskis; his cherished grandchildren, Michael, Matthew and Nicole Nemsick, Alyson Kilinskis. He was preceded in death by his daughter, Kathy J. Jasper. Proud U.S. Army veteran of the Korean Conflict, as well as a longtime member of Post 1080 American Legion and the Grand Haven Veteran's Club. Lifelong member of Pipefitter's Union Local 597. Visitation will be Tuesday, January 21, 3:00 until 9:00 PM at the Overman-Jones Funeral Home & Cremation Services, corner of Routes 30 & 59, Plainfield. The Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Wednesday, January 22, 10:30 AM at St Mary Immaculate Catholic Church, 15629 S. Route 59, Plainfield. Interment with military honors will follow at Abraham Lincoln National Cemetery, Elwood, IL. For information please call 815/436-9221 or visit www.overman-jones.com
