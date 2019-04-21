Home

POWERED BY

Services
Damar Kaminski Funeral Home and Cremation
7861 South 88th Avenue
Justice, IL 60458
(708) 496-0200
Resources
More Obituaries for John Kolpak
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

John J. Kolpak

Obituary Condolences Flowers

John J. Kolpak Obituary
John J. Kolpak, Age 91, U.S. Navy & U.S. Army Veteran, passed away on April 12, 2019. Beloved husband of the late Letitia (nee Barnett). Loving father of Carol Kolpak, Barbara (Mike) Nowak, Elizabeth (John, III) Home, Suzanne (the late James) Caturano, James Kolpak and the late John Michael Kolpak. Dear brother of Leonard (Lorraine) Kolpak. Fond uncle of many nieces and nephews.Visitation, Monday, April 22, 2019, 3:00PM to 9:00PM at Damar-Kaminski Funeral Home & Crematorium, 7861 S. 88th Avenue, Justice, Illinois. Funeral, Tuesday, Tuesday, April 23, 2019, 9:15AM prayers to begin from the funeral home to Saint Fabian Church, 7450 W. 83rd Street, Bridgeview, Illinois for 10:00AM Mass. Interment Resurrection Cemetery, Justice, Illinois. In lieu of flowers, donations to the are appreciated. For more information, 708-496-0200 or www.kaminskifamilyfuneralhomes.com
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Apr. 21, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Damar Kaminski Funeral Home and Cremation
Download Now