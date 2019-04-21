|
John J. Kolpak, Age 91, U.S. Navy & U.S. Army Veteran, passed away on April 12, 2019. Beloved husband of the late Letitia (nee Barnett). Loving father of Carol Kolpak, Barbara (Mike) Nowak, Elizabeth (John, III) Home, Suzanne (the late James) Caturano, James Kolpak and the late John Michael Kolpak. Dear brother of Leonard (Lorraine) Kolpak. Fond uncle of many nieces and nephews.Visitation, Monday, April 22, 2019, 3:00PM to 9:00PM at Damar-Kaminski Funeral Home & Crematorium, 7861 S. 88th Avenue, Justice, Illinois. Funeral, Tuesday, Tuesday, April 23, 2019, 9:15AM prayers to begin from the funeral home to Saint Fabian Church, 7450 W. 83rd Street, Bridgeview, Illinois for 10:00AM Mass. Interment Resurrection Cemetery, Justice, Illinois. In lieu of flowers, donations to the are appreciated. For more information, 708-496-0200 or www.kaminskifamilyfuneralhomes.com
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Apr. 21, 2019