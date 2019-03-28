Home

John passed away peacefully on his birthday, March 21, after a battle with pneumonia. John is survived by his wife Ilse, his son Michael(Deborah) Rosemarie(Deceased) his sister Leona, his grandsons Jeremy, Richard, and Erik along with many nieces and nephews. John was an Air Force veteran in WWII in Germany as a radio operator in the Berlin Airlift. Please make any donations to the Military Veterans. There will be a Memorial Service for John on Saturday, March 30, 2019 at 2:00. The service will be held at St. John Catholic Church, 320 S. Depot St., Somonauk, Il. 60522.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Mar. 28, 2019
