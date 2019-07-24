|
John J. Manestar age 91. Longtime Tinley Park resident. U.S. Army Veteran WWII and Korean War. Retired from Republic Steel after 30 years of service. Loving husband for 66 years of the late Florence nee Camadeca. Devoted father of Cheryl (David) Stuart and Diane (Bruce) Olson. Cherished grandfather of Shannon (Michael Belenske Jr.), David (Nicole) Stuart Jr., Katherine (Elvis) Burleson, John and Corey Olson. Dearest great grandfather of Madison and Brooklyn Stuart and Elizabeth Burleson. Brother of Maryann (Pete) Sartori, Rose (John) Rachford and the late Anthony (late Lois), Phil (late Wanda) and Joseph (Elsie) Manestar. Uncle and dear friend of many. Resting at Panozzo Bros. Funeral Home, 530 W. 14th St. (U.S. Rt. 30, 3 blks E. of Western Ave.), Chicago Heights on Thursday July 25th from 4:00 PM to 8:00 PM. Funeral Service will be at 6:00 PM on Thursday. Private Entombment Holy Sepulchre Cemetery, Worth. 708-481-9230 or [email protected]
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on July 24, 2019