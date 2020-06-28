John J. Meagher, 87, of Palatine, passed away peacefully May 7, 2020. John is proceeded in death by his beloved wife, Nancy (nee Nickles) of 49 years. Devoted father to Leslie (Tim) Wickers, Carolyn (the late Fred) Mason, Suzanne Meagher and Anne (Bill) Lawlor. Proud grandfather to Ryan, Shaun, JT, Sarah, Matthew, Isabella and Luke. Dear brother to Thomas Meagher and the late Virginia Carens. Fond uncle to many nieces and nephews. John also leaves behind his loving companion, Mary Alice Sullivan. John was born and raised on the northside of Chicago. He attended St. George High School in Evanston and went on to earn his BBA from DePaul University followed by a stint in the U.S. Naval Reserve. After his service John became a Sales Representative traveling the world for both Capital and American Airlines. In 1966 John along with his business partner purchased and operated the Dairy Queen in Wilmette, Illinois. After retirement John became an avid mountain bike enthusiast and continued to pursue his passion for travel, sports cars and the Chicago Cubs. Above all John loved to spend time with family. John resided and raised his family in Palatine for 53 years and he will be missed by many in the community. A memorial service in John's honor will be planned at a later date due to social gathering restrictions at this time. For more info call 847-359-8020 or visit www.smithcorcoran.com.
Published in Chicago Tribune on Jun. 28, 2020.