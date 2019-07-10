Home

Cooney Funeral Homes
625 North Busse Highway
Park Ridge, IL 60068
847-685-1002
Visitation
Thursday, Jul. 11, 2019
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Cooney Funeral Homes
625 North Busse Highway
Park Ridge, IL 60068
Funeral Mass
Friday, Jul. 12, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Monica
5136 N. Nottingham
Chicago, IL
Burial
Following Services
Queen of Heaven
1400 S. Wolf Road
Hillside, IL
John J. Murphy Obituary
Murphy, John J. of Chicago and The Villages Florida (85) passed away peacefully on June 21, 2019 surrounded by his family. Loving husband for 60 years to Mary Murphy (nee Lynch) from Ballybunion, Ireland; son of the late John "Jack" Murphy and Ita Murphy of Mountcollins, County Limerick, Ireland; brother to the late Denis Murphy of Chicago and Connie Murphy of Mountcollins, Limerick, Ireland; beloved father of Kathryn (Ita) Heneghan and husband Mark, John (Sean) and wife Laurie, Patrick and wife Kelly, Maria Lopez and husband Gabriel, and Barry and wife Beata.; proud Grandfather to Emily, Colleen, Kailee, Joseph, Margaret, Michael, Thomas, Kevin, Patrick, and Connor; fond uncle to many nieces and nephews in the US and at home in Ireland.; friend to many in The Villages Florida and Chicago. John came to the United States in 1955 and proudly served in the US Army. John worked as a Local 399 Operating Engineer for 40 years for Sears Roebuck at the west side power house and the American Academy of Orthopedic Surgeons in Rosemont to finish his career. Visitation will be on Thursday, July 11 from 4pm to 8pm at Cooney Funeral Home (625 Busse Highway, | Park Ridge, IL). Funeral Mass will be held Friday July 12 at St. Monica at 10:00 a.m. (5136 N. Nottingham, Chicago, IL). Burial will follow at Queen of Heaven in Hillside, IL (1400 S. Wolf Road). For information please call 847-685-1002 or visit www.cooneyfuneralhome.com
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on July 10, 2019
