John J. Nokes
John J.Nokes, 69, of Chicago. Retired District Chief of C.F.D. Passed away July 19, 2020 after a courageous battle with cancer. Beloved husband of Janice, nee Nixon. Loving father of Andrea (Ben) Steed, Jacob, Kelly, Amy (Johnny) Bomar and Sean Nokes. Proud grandfather "Chief" of Ayla, Paxton, Annalis and Jaxen. Cherished companion to his dogs "Duke", "Gibbs" and "Roxie" Many years of service and mentorship with CTA, CPS, CFD, as a NIPSTA instructor and AeroCare Organ Transport driver. Longtime volleyball and football coach .

All services private.

Memorials may be made in John's name to: Juvenile Diabetes Research Foundation at JDRF.org, Dr. Susan Love Foundation for Breast Cancer at Drsusanloveresearch.org, Henry Schueler 41&9 Foundation at Henryschueler.org/donate. Arrangements entrusted to M J Suerth Funeral Home- Peter Heneghan director. www.suerth.com



Published in Chicago Tribune on Jul. 22, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Suerth Funeral Home
6754 North Northwest Highway
Chicago, IL 60631
(773) 631-1240
50 entries
July 23, 2020
Thank you, John. You inspired me,RIP
Stephen Clarke
Acquaintance
July 23, 2020
It is a true loss for us to lose a great person like John Nokes. Rest In Peace my friend.
Patrick Brown
Friend
July 22, 2020
John was truly a good guy. I always enjoyed seeing and talking with him in the neighborhood.
Art Schmakel
Neighbor
July 22, 2020
Rest in peace my good friend! You will be missed! Not only for your knowledge but unique sense of humor!
Terry Gavin
Friend
July 22, 2020
To the family of John Nokes I was sadden to hear of John passing so me and my family the Knox family send our condolences to to you and know God is with you every step of the way. Retirees District Sylvester Knox
Sylvester Knox
Coworker
July 22, 2020
Will miss your thoughts and info at Our Saturday morning coffee meets
RIP John !!!!
Art Rosenquist , Retired CFD
ARTHUR ROSENQUIST
Coworker
July 22, 2020
John Nokes was a good friend, my sincere condolences to John's family .
I have nothing but fond memories of the great times ,softball,some cocktails ,just a great guy.rest in peace ❤ God Bless
Wally Pecs
Friend
July 22, 2020
We've lost an irreplaceable friend... We miss you, John.
Patrick and Gail Shaw
Friend
July 22, 2020
The Chief was a big man with an even bigger heart. He will be sorely missed. God Bless and Rest In Peace.
Ben Stephens
Friend
July 22, 2020
John was the kind of person who mad a positive impression on all who came to know him. I knew John thru his involvement as a substitute teacher at Schurz. His sense of humor and good nature was second to none. I always looked forward to seeing him at Schurz.
Frank Preo
Frank Preo
Friend
July 22, 2020
John was a student when we started teaching at Lake View. He was a great athlete and student. Lake View was a wonderful place to teach because of students like John. John continued to give back to Lake View by helping at the school when ever he could. His life exemplifies what can be accomplished when students are motivated to succeed.
Rest in peace John, you will be deeply mislsed.
Ruth (Craddock) Jennings
Tom Jennings
Thomas F. Jennings
Teacher
July 22, 2020
I competed against John in high school and we had nice conversations whenever we met in the many years since. He was a sweet man. Kenny Sutchar. Mather. Class of ‘69.
Kenny
Friend
July 22, 2020
My Condolences on the passing of John. We knew each other through Schurz and the fire department. He will be missed by all that knew him. A very nice man. Cathy Forde
Cathy Forde
Coworker
July 22, 2020
I’ve known John since high school and I can honestly say I have never known a more dedicated and compassionate human being. He always made time to help others with their problems, assisted many more to become good fire fighters and provided guidance to many high school students. John is one person who definitely made a positive difference and impact on Chicago. Rest In Peace Chief.
Jim Bonk
Friend
July 22, 2020
My sincere sympathy.

Susa
Susan LaBonte
Friend
July 21, 2020
July 21, 2020
John was my first Chief when I came in the job, we had the common thread of both attending NIU which we would often joke about. He was friend and mentor to me and so many others and will be sincerely be missed. Thoughts and prayers to the Nokes family.
Chris Fortier
Friend
July 21, 2020
So sorry for the loss of Chief Nokes. He was one of a kind and great firefighter. Learned a lot from him. RIP Brother.
Capt Rob Weel CFD
Rob Weel
Friend
July 21, 2020
My condolences to the Nokes family. John was an outstanding person, not to mention an amazing role model to so many young men. He will truly be missed.
Ron Zagorski
Friend
July 21, 2020
It was a pleasure knowing John Nokes. I first me him at the RJ Quinn Academy where we were both instructors. He was always well respected by his peers and bosses alike. He was an experienced, knowledgeable and fair-minded fire chief. My sincere condolences are extended to his family and friends. God bless John Nokes.
Stephen C. Fugaj
Coworker
July 21, 2020
I worked with John at Schurz High School for many years. He was one of the most wonderful, kind and and caring persons that I have met throughout my life. He definitely will be missed by all who knew him. I am so sorry for your loss.
Rosemary Christenson
Friend
July 21, 2020
Many good memories of John when we worked together on Chicago Fire Department...got John's name in a old basketball scorebook early on in our careers together...showed it to him later on after 1st denying he played hoops and he just chuckled....that was John Good friend who was humbled and helped me eventually become Captain of Hook and Ladder Co 56 Thanks John
Kevin J Sampson
Coworker
July 21, 2020
Condolences to the family. I was a classmate and team mate of Johns thru high school and many Le Moyne grade school activities. He was a great athlete.
Rick LaFollette
Classmate
July 21, 2020
Sending healing prayers and comforting hugs to my sister and all my nieces, nephews and greats. So sorry for your loss. I wish you hope and healing when you're ready. Love you all.
Donna Nixon
Family
July 21, 2020
Our condolences, thoughts and prayers to the Nokes family during this time of sorrow.

May God bless you all.

Dianne, Paul & Caitlin Riedel
Dianne Riedel
Family
July 21, 2020
May God bless you and your family in this time of sorrow.
You are in our thoughts and prays.
Jim and Carol Wagner
July 21, 2020
My sincere sympathy to the Nokes family for the loss of John. John and I were roommates on road trips for NIU football games. We were very close at NIU and kept in touch after graduating. I will miss our lunches where John would inform me on the truth about Chicago politics and the real story behind the story with his inside knowledge. I will miss his friendship and loyalty. He was a great guy and he will be missed. I am truly saddened.
Fred Wittenmeier
Friend
July 21, 2020
My condolences to the Nokes family. John was an outstanding man! No matter what he decided to do, he put all his efforts into becoming the absolute best he could be. He was a mentor and role model to so many and will be missed by all who knew him.
Cliff Pierce
Friend
July 21, 2020
Mr. Nokes (I can't imagine attempting to call him by his first name!) kept my brother and I in line as our neighbor for many, many years in Portage Park. Growing up with his family was a joy and we share in their sorrow at his loss. He was a big personality and his children were so lucky to have him. Thinking of you all.
Emilie Yount
Friend
July 21, 2020
I had the honor and pleasure of working with John. John had that quiet soft spoken way about him filled with insight and knowledge, John had a way of calming any situation he encountered. Rest In Peace my friend, I will always miss those morning coffees.
Pat Kehoe
Friend
July 21, 2020
John, Too many Great memories!!! RIP Big Guy
Rich/ Whitey Reimer
Friend
July 21, 2020
July 21, 2020
prayers and condolences extended to the Nokes family; John was a gentleman, a mentor who helped many, through his knowledge and teaching of tactics and FD protocol; a friend. Rest In Peace John
Bob Rojas
Friend
July 21, 2020
Grammar school, HS classmate, teammate & friend. John was truly a unique person, with exceptional leadership qualities. My deepest condolences to his family. John will be missed.
Art Anton
Friend
July 21, 2020
Words can not express how saddened we are to hear of a loss. I known John Since High School a Great Man gone so soon ! May he rest in peace.
Mike Seguban
Classmate
July 21, 2020
July 21, 2020
My deepest condolences to the Nokes Family. Chief, I will Miss You! RIP
Dede
July 20, 2020
I had the pleasure and honor of working with John. For a brief period, I was his driver when he was a Deputy District Chief and we always had great conversations that were heartfelt. My deepest and sincere condolences to his family.
John Scheinpflug
Friend
July 20, 2020
John is a special person, a friend, and mentor we came on the fire department together. John was such a giving person he always had time for you. My son Charlie will know the legend of John Nokes. John as a boss on CFD was awesome he was a leader he showed by example he gave you great confidence to be a fireman. John was a true Gentleman he will be missed. Love you John rest in peace. Charlie Bliss
Charlie Bliss
Friend
July 20, 2020
RIP Brother
john Kownacki
Coworker
July 20, 2020
John was a great guy when I was a kid at Hawthorne playground. There were great athletes that came there to play basketball, hockey and softball and John was one them. He always had time to play with us young guys and he taught me a lot about sports, he had a big heart and he gave a lot to anybody who needed help or encouragement, that was John Nokes . Im glad I got to work with him at Lakeview and in the fired department he was a man of integrity ,man of honor and man of loyalty. That was John Nokes. He always gave encouragement in CFD and was a good instructor. I will miss this gentle bear for all he gave to others. Lets remember him with his walk and his coffee at Starbucks he enjoy so much.RIP John . Ill be at Starbucks to have coffee and think of you. You are to all of us an awesome friend, and mentor.
Carmelo Flores
Friend
July 20, 2020
So sorry for your loss. I recently found a picture of our LeMoyne 8th grade graduation class. I guess we had known each other since the early 60s all the way thru high school.
My sincerest condolences.
Mitchell Lirtzman MD
Friend
July 20, 2020
Great person I've ever meet he let me come to Engine 94 and ride my first time learned alot from him funny guy that you would want to be around care about you will always remember him
Joe Durbin
Friend
July 20, 2020
May God bless you and your family in this time of sorrow.
William E Monroe
Coworker
July 20, 2020
I will long remember John as being extremely congenial, having a very balanced demeanor and being a strong supporter of Carl Schurz High School Athletics. He truly enriched, enhanced and energized all of his friends at Carl Schurz High School, THE "Home of the Bulldogs." lt was my good fortune to know John.
May He Rest In Peace AND May God Bless His Family.
Bob Bart
Friend
July 20, 2020
Great guy and will be missed by all! R. I.P. John!
Scott Fallen
Coworker
July 20, 2020
Ive known John since freshman year in college, great athlete, great guy and most of all great friend. Will miss going to NIU games together. My condolences to all the family
Gordon Nuber
Friend
July 20, 2020
I was fortunate to have John as a friend and Delpha brother in high school. RIP my friend!
Tony MORGANDO
