John was a great guy when I was a kid at Hawthorne playground. There were great athletes that came there to play basketball, hockey and softball and John was one them. He always had time to play with us young guys and he taught me a lot about sports, he had a big heart and he gave a lot to anybody who needed help or encouragement, that was John Nokes . Im glad I got to work with him at Lakeview and in the fired department he was a man of integrity ,man of honor and man of loyalty. That was John Nokes. He always gave encouragement in CFD and was a good instructor. I will miss this gentle bear for all he gave to others. Lets remember him with his walk and his coffee at Starbucks he enjoy so much.RIP John . Ill be at Starbucks to have coffee and think of you. You are to all of us an awesome friend, and mentor.

Carmelo Flores

Friend