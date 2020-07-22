John J.Nokes, 69, of Chicago. Retired District Chief of C.F.D. Passed away July 19, 2020 after a courageous battle with cancer. Beloved husband of Janice, nee Nixon. Loving father of Andrea (Ben) Steed, Jacob, Kelly, Amy (Johnny) Bomar and Sean Nokes. Proud grandfather "Chief" of Ayla, Paxton, Annalis and Jaxen. Cherished companion to his dogs "Duke", "Gibbs" and "Roxie" Many years of service and mentorship with CTA, CPS, CFD, as a NIPSTA instructor and AeroCare Organ Transport driver. Longtime volleyball and football coach .
All services private.
Memorials may be made in John's name to: Juvenile Diabetes Research Foundation at JDRF.org
, Dr. Susan Love Foundation for Breast Cancer at Drsusanloveresearch.org
, Henry Schueler 41&9 Foundation at Henryschueler.org/donate
. Arrangements entrusted to M J Suerth Funeral Home- Peter Heneghan director. www.suerth.com