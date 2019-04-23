John J. O'Keefe, 84, of Naperville, IL passed away peacefully on 4.15.2019. Son of late John and Frances O'Keefe, he was predeceased in his death by wife Andrea, and daughter Jennifer. Born and raised in Chicago IL, he graduated from St. Rita HS, and then attended EIU to earn a BS in Education. He then served for the US Army in the Korean War. He taught for 32 years as a Chicago Public Teacher. He loved sports, trivia, and boxing. He is survived by his daughter Catherine of Phoenix, AZ and his brother Richard (Peggy) O'Keefe of Riverside, IL. As a resident of Naperville since 1969, there will be a graveside memorial service Saturday 6.8.19 at 11:30am at Sts. Peter & Paul Cemetery with a private service to follow. In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made to Little Friends, 140 N. Wright St., Naperville, IL 60540. For more information, please email [email protected] Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Apr. 23, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary