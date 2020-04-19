Home

John J. O'Sullivan


1924 - 2020
John J. O'Sullivan Obituary
John Joseph O'Sullivan, born in 1924 to John and Mary of Kilcorney, Co. Cork Ireland. Beloved husband of Bernadine. Devoted father of Nadine (Michael) Cavanaugh, Mary (Tony) Porto, Teresa (David) Fatina, Noreen (John) Flanagan and John. Dear grandfather of John, Anne, Michael, Kathryn, Caroline, Ryan and Kendall. Loving brother of Mary (late James) O'Donnell. Loving uncle of John Pat (Julie) and their children Christopher (Kathleen) and Natalie, as well as other nieces and nephews. Preceded by Patrick, Benjamin, Tim (Mary Bernadette), Peter (Mary), Nell (Dennis) Sweeney, and Joan (John) Barton.

A Memorial Mass will be held by the family at a later date. Arrangements entrusted to Ahlgrim Family Funeral Services Lake Zurich.In John's memory, the family requests that memorials may be made to St. Francis de Sales Lake Zurich, or Providence Catholic High School New Lenox.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Apr. 19, 2020
