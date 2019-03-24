Orchard, John JosephLongtime resident of Chicago IL died peacefully on March 18th at the age of 94 at the Manteno Veteran's Home. Beloved husband of the late Ruth (Persin) Orchard; father of Steven Orchard, Sue Edwards, and Bradley Orchard; and brother of the late Mary Seppanen. Also survived by grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Longtime member of Grace Lutheran Church in River Forest. Proud veteran of the US Marine Corps, serving in the Pacific during WWII. John Orchard was most definitely a member of the "greatest generation," having survived the Great Depression, the loss of his father at an early age, resulting in severe financial struggles for his mother, and WWII, yet not one to talk about the extreme hardship he faced. The longtime friends he and Ruth had with "The Club" were always a source of happiness. His inner strength was an inspiration to all. Family and friends will gather for burial at the Abraham Lincoln National cemetery, where Cpl. John Orchard will be laid to rest with military honors on Tuesday, March 26th at 11 AM. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the Hospice of Kankakee Valley (Bourbonnais, IL) and the Manteno Veteran's Home (Manteno, IL). Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Mar. 24, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary