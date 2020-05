John J. Peters age 83 of Chicago, formerly of Gibson City, passed away Thursday, April 30, 2020 at Weiss Memorial Hospital, Chicago, Illinois. John was born January 11, 1937 , the son of Dr. Albert and Evelyn Cole Peters. John married Agnes Davidson.He is preceded in death by his wife; parents and sister.John enjoyed farming and agriculture. He was a member of the Illinois National Guard. John was a Minnesota Vikings football fan and enjoyed writing letters to family and friends.He was a special child of God. In Johns memory, contributions may be made to Misericordia Home (#3800), 6300 N Ridge, Chicago, Il 60660 or The Chicago Krishna Center, 1716 W Lunt, Chicago, Il 60660.Please share memories on John's tribute wall at www.lambyoungfh.com