John J. Peters
1937 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share John's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
John J. Peters age 83 of Chicago, formerly of Gibson City, passed away Thursday, April 30, 2020 at Weiss Memorial Hospital, Chicago, Illinois. John was born January 11, 1937 , the son of Dr. Albert and Evelyn Cole Peters. John married Agnes Davidson.

He is preceded in death by his wife; parents and sister.

John enjoyed farming and agriculture. He was a member of the Illinois National Guard. John was a Minnesota Vikings football fan and enjoyed writing letters to family and friends.

He was a special child of God. In Johns memory, contributions may be made to Misericordia Home (#3800), 6300 N Ridge, Chicago, Il 60660 or The Chicago Krishna Center, 1716 W Lunt, Chicago, Il 60660.

Please share memories on John's tribute wall at www.lambyoungfh.com


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Chicago Tribune on May 24, 2020.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

1 entry
May 22, 2020
Our sympathy and special prayers for John and all his family and friends.
The Sisters and Residents of
Misericordia Home
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved