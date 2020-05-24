Our sympathy and special prayers for John and all his family and friends.
The Sisters and Residents of
John J. Peters age 83 of Chicago, formerly of Gibson City, passed away Thursday, April 30, 2020 at Weiss Memorial Hospital, Chicago, Illinois. John was born January 11, 1937 , the son of Dr. Albert and Evelyn Cole Peters. John married Agnes Davidson.
He is preceded in death by his wife; parents and sister.
John enjoyed farming and agriculture. He was a member of the Illinois National Guard. John was a Minnesota Vikings football fan and enjoyed writing letters to family and friends.
He was a special child of God. In Johns memory, contributions may be made to Misericordia Home (#3800), 6300 N Ridge, Chicago, Il 60660 or The Chicago Krishna Center, 1716 W Lunt, Chicago, Il 60660.
Please share memories on John's tribute wall at www.lambyoungfh.com
Published in Chicago Tribune on May 24, 2020.