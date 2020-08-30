John J. Quinn, Jr., age 85 of Brookfield, passed on Friday August 21, 2020. Beloved husband of Marilyn Quinn, nee Gordon; father of Betsy Quinn and Julie (Jerry) Dieter; brother of Mary Claire Shreffler, Hugh (Fr. Gavin) Quinn, Ellen (Chris) Mykrantz, James (Patt) Quinn and Kathy Quinn; brother in law of Patricia Kildare; uncle of many nieces and nephews.
John was born in Lakewood, OH and graduated from University of Notre Dame. He retired from IBM after over 30 years. His passions were his family, poetry, writing and Notre Dame football. He loved and was loved by all who knew him.
A Celebration of Life and Memorial Mass will be held at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, donations are appreciated University of Notre Dame Student Financial Aid at https://giving.nd.edu/ways-to-give/where-to-give/financial-aid/
