John J. Quinn
John J. Quinn, Jr., age 85 of Brookfield, passed on Friday August 21, 2020. Beloved husband of Marilyn Quinn, nee Gordon; father of Betsy Quinn and Julie (Jerry) Dieter; brother of Mary Claire Shreffler, Hugh (Fr. Gavin) Quinn, Ellen (Chris) Mykrantz, James (Patt) Quinn and Kathy Quinn; brother in law of Patricia Kildare; uncle of many nieces and nephews.

John was born in Lakewood, OH and graduated from University of Notre Dame. He retired from IBM after over 30 years. His passions were his family, poetry, writing and Notre Dame football. He loved and was loved by all who knew him.

A Celebration of Life and Memorial Mass will be held at a later date.

In lieu of flowers, donations are appreciated University of Notre Dame Student Financial Aid at https://giving.nd.edu/ways-to-give/where-to-give/financial-aid/

For those of you that would like to express your condolences to the family, please do so directly at https://www.hitzemanfuneral.com/john-j-quinn-jr where you can leave the family a message. If you wish to send a Sympathy Card to the Family, please feel free to send it to Hitzeman Funeral Home & Cremation Services, 9445 West 31st Street, Brookfield, IL 60513, c/o The John Quinn, Jr. family. Correspondence will be forwarded directly to the family. Information 708-485-2000 or

www.HitzemanFuneral.com



Published in Chicago Tribune on Aug. 30, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Hitzeman Funeral Home, Ltd.
9445 West 31st St
Brookfield, IL 60513
(708) 485-2000
