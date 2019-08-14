|
|
John J. Quish, Jr. age 71 US Army Veteran passed away on Saturday, August 10, 2019. Beloved son of the late John J., Sr. and Helen (nee Dwyer) Quish; loving brother of Anita (Albert) Johnson; proud uncle of Helen and Matthew (Meredith) Johnson. Visitation Friday, August 16, 2019 9:30 a.m until time of Mass at Queen of Martyrs Church 10233 Central Park Ave. Evergreen Park. Mass 10:30 a.m. Interment Holy Sepulchre Cemetery Alsip, IL. In lieu of flowers donations to 300 S. Riverside Plaza Suite 1200 Chicago, IL 60606-6637 or visit www.2heart.org For more information 708-636-1193.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Aug. 14, 2019