John J. "Bud" Reifenberg, 92, of Morton Grove, World War II Army veteran, beloved husband of the late Betty, nee Sherman; loving father of John, James (Polly), Janis (Bill) Gode, Joseph (Brenda), and Mary Pat (David) Walker; dear grandfather of 9, cherished great grandfather of 11; devoted great great grandfather of 2; fond brother of the late Joan Shaver. Due to the Covid 19 pandemic, visitation and funeral service will be held privately. Sign online guest book at www.simkinsfh.com
