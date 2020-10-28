1/1
John J. Reifenberg
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share John's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
John J. "Bud" Reifenberg, 92, of Morton Grove, World War II Army veteran, beloved husband of the late Betty, nee Sherman; loving father of John, James (Polly), Janis (Bill) Gode, Joseph (Brenda), and Mary Pat (David) Walker; dear grandfather of 9, cherished great grandfather of 11; devoted great great grandfather of 2; fond brother of the late Joan Shaver. Due to the Covid 19 pandemic, visitation and funeral service will be held privately. Sign online guest book at www.simkinsfh.com. (847) 965-2500



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Chicago Tribune on Oct. 28, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Simkins Funeral Home
6251 Dempster Street
Morton Grove, IL 60053
(847) 965-2500
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

1 entry
October 28, 2020
Offering our deepest condolences during this difficult time.
Simkins Funeral Home
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved