|
|
MOUNT PROSPECT – John Joseph Rener Jr., of Mount Prospect, Ill., was born on May 19, 193, and passed away on Sunday, January 26, 2020. He was 88. He was born in Chicago, Ill.
Surviving are one sister, Henrietta Davis of Morton, Ill.; nephews, Michael Davis of Pekin, Ill. and William Davis of Bloomington, Ill.; great nieces and great nephews, Beau and Brandi Davis of Bloomington, Ill., Megan Condis from Lubbock, Texas, Zack and Erica Davis of Morton, Ill., and Maggie and Eheren Ludwig of Ottawa, Ill.
He was preceded in death by his parents, John Rener Sr. and Julia Rener Szigat; and one sister, Joan Rener Sehnert.
John had a fruitful life. He was a Veteran of the United States Army. He served in Germany and received an honorable discharge.
He received a bachelor's degree from the University of Illinois in Chemical Engineering, a master's degree from the Technical Institute of Technology in Chicago. After John received his degrees he worked as a chemical engineer for United Oil Products in Des Plaines. John worked all over the world traveling from Europe, Asia, and back to America. He worked at U.O.P for 30 years. He truly loved his career. When John finally retired he had two wonderful dogs that he loved, Chet and Max. He had a true passion for Chicago sports as an avid Cubs, Bears, Bulls, and Black Hawks fan. He loved to read. He loved his movies from Sahara to any classic western or war movie he could find, and he also loved to go out to various places to eat throughout his community. What John loved the most was his family, from talking sports with William, books and history with Michael, politics with Beau, and the past with his sister Henrietta. He truly loved it all.
John you will be missed but your legacy will continue through the love you gave to your family and friends.
Cremation rites have been accorded. No services will be held.
Memorials may be made to the American Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (ASPCA).
Knapp-Johnson Funeral Home and Cremation Center in Morton, Ill. is handling arrangements.
To leave an online condolence for John's family, visit www.knappjohnson.com
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Feb. 2, 2020