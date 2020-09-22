1/
John J. Robertson
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share John's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
John J. Robertson, age 94, joined his beloved wife Henrietta, nee Kowalski, in heaven on September 21st, 2020. Loving father of John C. (Colleen), Maryetta, Louise, Victoria (Kevin Mack) Robertson-Mack, Francesca, James Michael, Thomas (Patty), and George (Lora) Robertson. Fond grandfather of 16, and great-grandfather of 4. Adored brother of Rita (the late Grant) Ohlson. In lieu of flowers, donations to the Sisters of The Holy Family of Nazareth, 310 N River Road, Des Plaines, IL 60016 would be appreciated. Visitation Thursday, September 24th, 3PM to 8PM, Smith-Corcoran Funeral Home, 6150 N Cicero Avenue, Chicago. Funeral Mass will be held privately at Queen of All Saints Basilica. Interment private at St. Adalbert Cemetery. Funeral Information 773-736-3833 or visit www.smithcorcoran.com



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Chicago Tribune on Sep. 22, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Smith-Corcoran Chicago Funeral Home
6150 North Cicero Avenue
Chicago, IL 60646
(773) 736-3833
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved