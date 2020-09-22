John J. Robertson, age 94, joined his beloved wife Henrietta, nee Kowalski, in heaven on September 21st, 2020. Loving father of John C. (Colleen), Maryetta, Louise, Victoria (Kevin Mack) Robertson-Mack, Francesca, James Michael, Thomas (Patty), and George (Lora) Robertson. Fond grandfather of 16, and great-grandfather of 4. Adored brother of Rita (the late Grant) Ohlson. In lieu of flowers, donations to the Sisters of The Holy Family of Nazareth, 310 N River Road, Des Plaines, IL 60016 would be appreciated. Visitation Thursday, September 24th, 3PM to 8PM, Smith-Corcoran Funeral Home, 6150 N Cicero Avenue, Chicago. Funeral Mass will be held privately at Queen of All Saints Basilica. Interment private at St. Adalbert Cemetery. Funeral Information 773-736-3833 or visit www.smithcorcoran.com