John J. Stapleton
John J. "Jack" Stapleton 89, Sept. 22, 2020. S/Sgt, Korean War, U.S. Air Force. Beloved husband of Margaret (nee Trail). Loving father of Kevin Cdr. USNR Ret. (Leslie) Stapleton, Ann (Jim CFD) Voves, Mary (Dr. James) Christensen and Elizabeth "Liz" (Charlie) DiCaro. Dear grandfather of Graham, Hugh, Emily, Jack, Charlie, Beatrice, Packy, Claudia and Francesca. Son of the late Patrick and Anna Stapleton. Predeceased by 6 siblings. Uncle of many nieces and nephews and friend of many. Retired after 35 years with Morton Salt Co. and former Facilator for St. Xavier Renaissance Academy. Funeral Monday 9:00 a.m. from Donnellan Funeral Home 10525 S. Western Ave. Chicago to St. Barnabas Church 10134 S. Longwood Dr. for Mass 10:00 a.m. Attendees must register for Mass at https://www.signupgenius.com/go/30E0D45A9A728A1F85-jack. Int. Holy Sepulchre Cemetery. Visitation Sunday 3:00 p.m. – 8:00 p.m. (Capacity Limits, Face Masks and Social Distancing Required). In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to www.curedfoundation.org (Eosinophilic Esophagitis Disease Research) P.O. Box 32, Lincolnshire, IL 60069. Info (773) 238-0075 or sign guestbook at www.donnellanfuneralhome.com



Published in Chicago Tribune on Sep. 25, 2020.
