Visitation
Wednesday, Nov. 13, 2019
9:30 AM - 10:30 AM
St. Camillus Church
55th & Lockwood
Funeral Mass
Wednesday, Nov. 13, 2019
10:30 AM
St. Camillus Church
55th & Lockwood
John J. Tokarski Obituary
John J. Tokarski. Age 65. Beloved son of the late Walter and the late Frances (nee Bulat). Graduate of DePaul University with a Masters Degree in classical guitar. Dear cousin of nine and friend to many.

Family and friends are asked to meet directly at St. Camillus Church (55th & Lockwood) on Wednesday, November 13, 2019 for a visitation beginning at 9:30 a.m. until the time of the mass at 10:30 a.m. Interment Resurrection Cemetery. Arrangements are entrusted to the Richard-Midway Funeral Home. For information call 773-767-1840 or www.richardmidwayfh.com
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Nov. 12, 2019
