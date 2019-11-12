|
John J. Tokarski. Age 65. Beloved son of the late Walter and the late Frances (nee Bulat). Graduate of DePaul University with a Masters Degree in classical guitar. Dear cousin of nine and friend to many.
Family and friends are asked to meet directly at St. Camillus Church (55th & Lockwood) on Wednesday, November 13, 2019 for a visitation beginning at 9:30 a.m. until the time of the mass at 10:30 a.m. Interment Resurrection Cemetery. Arrangements are entrusted to the Richard-Midway Funeral Home. For information call 773-767-1840 or www.richardmidwayfh.com
