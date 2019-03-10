Home

Drechsler Brown & Williams Funeral Home
203 S. Marion St.
Oak Park, IL 60302
708-383-3191
John J. "Ponytail" Velinski

John J. "Ponytail" Velinski, age 89, a lifelong resident of Chicago, veteran US Army, Korea; loving father of Valerie (Dan) Langan, and Victoria and John Velinski; cherished grandfather of Tommy (Lily) and Claire Langan; devoted brother of eleven predeceased siblings; fond uncle of many nieces and nephews; former spouse and lifelong friend of Sonja Velins. John was a lifelong member of VFW West End Post 2004 which later merged with Mont Clare Leyden VFW Post 1284. He was member of United Union of Roofers, Waterproofers & Allied Workers, AFL-CIO Local 11. He was also a longtime member of Suburban Fellowship of Forest Park. Visitation 3 p.m. until time of Memorial Service 8 p.m. on Saturday March 16 at Drechsler, Brown & Williams Funeral Home, 203 S. Marion St., Oak Park. A Military Honors Service will take place at 5 p.m. In honor of "Ponytail" No SUITS required! Private Inurnment at Abraham Lincoln National Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorials to your local Veteran's group are appreciated. Funeral info: 708-383-3191 or drechslerbrownwilliams.com
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Mar. 10, 2019
