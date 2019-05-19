Home

POWERED BY

Services
Modell Funeral Home
7710 South Cass Avenue
Darien, IL 60561
(630) 852-3595
Graveside service
Wednesday, May 22, 2019
11:30 AM
Mt. Carmel Cemetery
Hillside, IL
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for John Vitello
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

John J. Vitello

Obituary Condolences Flowers

John J. Vitello Obituary
John J. Vitello, age 95, WWII Army Veteran, beloved husband of the late Marie E., nee Pierson; loving father of C. John (Kristin), Patricia (James) Brady, Paulette (Steve) Nolfe, and the late Joseph, Michael and Martin (Deborah); cherished grandfather of 5, great-grandfather of 6, great- great-grandfather of 4; preceded in death by eleven siblings. A graveside service will be held Wednesday at 11:30 a.m. at Mt. Carmel Cemetery, Hillside, IL. Arrangements by Modell Funeral Home. For info. 630-852-3595 or www.modelldarien.com.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on May 19, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Modell Funeral Home
Download Now