John J. Vitello, age 95, WWII Army Veteran, beloved husband of the late Marie E., nee Pierson; loving father of C. John (Kristin), Patricia (James) Brady, Paulette (Steve) Nolfe, and the late Joseph, Michael and Martin (Deborah); cherished grandfather of 5, great-grandfather of 6, great- great-grandfather of 4; preceded in death by eleven siblings. A graveside service will be held Wednesday at 11:30 a.m. at Mt. Carmel Cemetery, Hillside, IL. Arrangements by Modell Funeral Home. For info. 630-852-3595 or www.modelldarien.com.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on May 19, 2019