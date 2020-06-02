John James Gianforte, age 92, passed away peacefully surrounded by his loving family on June 1, 2020 at 6:00 AM at home. John was born in Chicago, IL on June 27, 1927 to the late Salvatore and Rosario Gianforte.
John attended Steinmentz High School and proudly graduated with the Class of 1946. He later met the love of his lofe Carmela Patchnio. The two were joined in holy matrimony on September 10, 1949 in Chicago, IL. John worked at a Superintendent for M&D Construction for many years before his retirement. John was also especially proud of his service to the community in which he dedicated 27 years as Park Commissioner for the Bensenville Park District.
He is survived by his loving children, Patrick (Jenny) Gianforte, Madeline Gianforte, Rosie (Brooke) Gianforte, and Joseph (Genee) Gianforte; twelve grandchildren, John, Theresa, Tommy, Michelle, Stevie, Angela, Sarah, Jeff, Lauri, Mark, Aly, Gia and several great grandchildren. John was preceded in death by his parents, wife Carmela, three children John Jr. Karen, Sam, and grandson Mikie.
In lieu of flowers memorial donations may be addressed to Core El Centro his daughter, Madeline's Non-Profit Organization -- 130 W. Bruce St. Suite 300 Milwaukee, WI 53204 or go to
www.Core-elcentro.org to donate.
John's wishes were to be cremated. Private family services will be held at a later date. Geils Funeral Home, Bensenville, IL is in charge of arrangements. For questions please contact 630-766-3232.
John attended Steinmentz High School and proudly graduated with the Class of 1946. He later met the love of his lofe Carmela Patchnio. The two were joined in holy matrimony on September 10, 1949 in Chicago, IL. John worked at a Superintendent for M&D Construction for many years before his retirement. John was also especially proud of his service to the community in which he dedicated 27 years as Park Commissioner for the Bensenville Park District.
He is survived by his loving children, Patrick (Jenny) Gianforte, Madeline Gianforte, Rosie (Brooke) Gianforte, and Joseph (Genee) Gianforte; twelve grandchildren, John, Theresa, Tommy, Michelle, Stevie, Angela, Sarah, Jeff, Lauri, Mark, Aly, Gia and several great grandchildren. John was preceded in death by his parents, wife Carmela, three children John Jr. Karen, Sam, and grandson Mikie.
In lieu of flowers memorial donations may be addressed to Core El Centro his daughter, Madeline's Non-Profit Organization -- 130 W. Bruce St. Suite 300 Milwaukee, WI 53204 or go to
www.Core-elcentro.org to donate.
John's wishes were to be cremated. Private family services will be held at a later date. Geils Funeral Home, Bensenville, IL is in charge of arrangements. For questions please contact 630-766-3232.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Chicago Tribune on Jun. 2, 2020.