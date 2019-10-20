Home

N.H. Scott & Hanekamp Funeral Home
1240 Waukegan Road
Glenview, IL 60025
(847) 998-1020
Service
Saturday, Oct. 26, 2019
12:00 PM
John Jerrold Miller

John Jerrold Miller Obituary
John Jerrold Miller, on Tuesday, October 15, 2019, John Jerrold Miller, father of four children, and cherished grandfather to six grandchildren, passed away at the age of 68. John was preceded in death by his father, Harry, and his mother, Mildred. He is survived by his siblings, Connie and Jay, his four children, Thad (DeAnna), Greg (Alejandra), Melita (Conor), and Michael, and his six grandchildren, Dalton, Dakota, Jack, Giselle, Francesca, and Caramia. Services will be held on Saturday, October 26, 2019, at N.H. Scott & Hanekamp Funeral Home in Glenview, Illinois, starting at noon. In lieu of flowers, the family prefers any condolences be expressed by providing a donation to the Glenview Public Library. Donations can be made in John's name at https://www.glenviewpl.org/donate/. Funeral information 847-998-1020.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Oct. 20, 2019
