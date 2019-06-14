Home

Burke , John Joseph 'Jack' John "Jack" Joseph Burke, 81, of South Barrington passed away peacefully, June 7, 2019. Beloved husband of Nancy; loving father of Sheila Burke (Mitch Manthey), Eileen Cokins (Bill), John Burke, Maureen Medvedyev (Alex) and Erin Maniatis (John). Cherished grandfather of John Cokins, Jessica Cokins, Patrick Manthey, Alexandra Manthey, Liam Medvedyev, Eliana Medvedyev and Emily Maniatis. He is preceded in death by his parents, John and Jane Burke, and sister Jane Carlson. Jack was known for his insatiable thirst for knowledge, his advisement, mentorship, quick wit and candor. He had multiple passions including but not limited to, research, heirloom tomatoes, reading, politics, motorsports, specifically focused on Alfa Romeos and American Staffordshire Terriers. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations can be made in the name of Jack Burke to the . A private family celebration will be held in his honor. Information: ELEMENTS, the cremation company, www.elementscremation.com; 855.550.5151. Sign Guestbook at chicagotribune.com/obituaries
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on June 14, 2019
