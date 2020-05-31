John Joseph Burns, J.D., age 78, Attorney. Resident of Brookfield, IL, and formerly a long-term resident of Oak Park, IL passed away suddenly on April 1, 2020.



John is survived by his ex-wife Sandra (Leech) Burns, his children: Gilbert Burns (Heather Muir), Robert Burns, and Heather Burns, sister Alberta (Dennis) Adamson, sister-in-law Joann Burns, grandchildren: Andrew Burns, Audrey Burns, Lincoln Lifferth and Lukas Lifferth, great granddaughter, Kassidy Ladd Burns, many loving cousins, nieces, nephews and extended family. John was preceded in death by his parents John and Ruth (Stubbe) Burns and his brother James "Jim" Burns.



John grew up in West Chicago, IL, graduated high school from Marmion Academy, Aurora, IL; B.A. from Univ of IL, Champaign Urbana; M.A. from Western IL Univ., Macomb, Illinois, and later in life (as a second career) graduated from John Marshall Law School and was admitted to the Illinois Bar in 1987. John was a season ticket holder for the Chicago Bears, a regular volunteer for golf tournaments, boater on Lake Michigan (Burnham Harbor), long-time arbiter for the Circuit Court of Cook County, loving and active grandfather, and the beloved airport chauffeur for his extended family.





