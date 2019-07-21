It is with great sadness that the family of John ("Jack") Joseph Cain announces his passing after a brief illness, on July 16, 2019, at the age of 87 years old.



Jack was born on November 16, 1931 in Chicago, Illinois. A graduate of Northwestern University, Jack was a prominent businessman in the Chicago small business community, with careers ranging from the nuts and bolts industry to talent recruitment to pastry chef. Later in life, he developed a passion for photography and traveled around the world to places such as Botswana, China, and India to take photographs which were displayed at numerous local galleries. He is also a published author, including of a book he co-authored titled "Now: Overcoming Crushing Grief by Living in The Present" which chronicled his journey of three losses in his immediate family in 20 months and how he rose above his grief. He also became fluent in French in his final years.



Jack will be lovingly remembered by his wife of 10 years, Anne Linda Hatcher Berenberg; his daughter Nicole Cain and her partner Steven Herzon, and their children Samuel Herzon, Benjamin Herzon, Jamie Dziurdzik, and Natalie Dziurdzik; his daughter Janet Leblanc; his step-son Daniel Berenberg and his wife Rachel Shaw and their daughter Iris Berenberg; and his step-son Tom Berenberg and his wife Alison Stein, and their children Charlie and Violet Berenberg. Jack is also survived by his sister Joan Morisette and his brother James Cain. Jack was predeceased by his late wife Lenore Meyers Cain, his daughter Stephanie Cain, and his son Adam Cain.



A celebration of Jack's life will be held at 11am on August 17, 2019, at Lake Street Church in Evanston, Illinois. Contributions in Jack's honor can be made to Supporting Child Caregivers, which provides intensive infant mental health training to clinicians and professionals serving caregivers and young children worldwide. The organization was started by Dr. Alexandra Harrison, a dear friend of Jack and Anne. https://supportingchildcaregivers.org/ Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on July 21, 2019