John Joseph Donnelly, M.D., died peacefully at home July 15, 2020. He was 88 years old.
John was born in Chicago to Denis and Catherine (Murray) Donnelly. He attended the Order of Saint Augustine Seminary and later graduated from Loyola Medical School.
He had a private practice in Chicago prior to his career at Alexian Brothers Medical Center where he was an emergency room doctor for 15 years. He then subsequently assisted in surgeries for 15 years.
John married Margaret Mary Crehan in 1955 and had 9 children. He is survived by his wife Margaret, his children Mary (Mark) Hartford, Dennis, Susan (Donald) Babo, Daniel (Diane), Thomas (Sally), Michael (Mary Ellen), Julie Cavazos and Theresa (Jeffrey) Therens. He has 16 grandchildren and 2 great grandchildren. He is also survived by his brother Daniel. He was preceded in death by his parents Denis and Catherine, his brothers Edward and Kevin, his sister Mary Margaret Donnelly O.P. and his daughter Eileen.
Visitation Friday, July 17, 2020 from 4:00 pm to 8:00 pm at Willow Funeral Home 1415 W. Algonquin Rd., (one mile east of Randall Rd.) Algonquin. Funeral Saturday, July 18, 2020 with prayers to begin at 9:00 am from the funeral home chapel and proceed to St. Mary Catholic Church, 10307 Dundee Road, Huntley, Illinois for a 10:00 am Funeral Mass. Burial will follow at Holy Sepulchre Cemetery, 6001 W. 111th Street, Alsip, IL (please gather at the cemetery office at 12:45 pm.)
In lieu of flowers please send a memorial gift to Adrian Dominican Sisters, 1257 East Siena Heights Drive, Adrian, Michigan 49221. Info: (847) 458-1700 or www.willowfh.com