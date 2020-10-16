John Egan, 86, of Sedona Arizona passed away Sunday, October 11. "Jack" to his many friends was born in the Rogers Park neighborhood of Chicago on March 1, 1934. He was a member of St. Gertrude's Parish.



As a teenager, he worked to earn money to pay his tuition to Loyola Academy High School. A bright student and talented runner, he was awarded a scholarship to Loyola University of Chicago. Such was his success as a runner that he was inducted into the Loyola University of Chicago Hall of Fame in 1980.



More importantly, at Loyola he met the love of his life, Mary Kay.







After graduating college, Jack served in the US Navy for four years spending time on the USS Ranger and was married. After his service, Jack took a sales job to support his growing family.



Jack was transferred from Chicago to Southern California while working for Avery Label. He had a very successful career in sales working for several companies. Along the way, he and Mary Kay had four children.



In 2010, Jack moved to Sedona to be close to family. After a long illness, Jack passed away peacefully at home surrounded by his loved ones.



He is survived by his wife of 61 years. He was predeceased by his son Kevin, survived by his daughter Jennifer, his sons Dan and Martin and his three grandchildren.





