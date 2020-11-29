John Joseph Greven, age 81, devoted husband of Pat (Zuncic) Greven for 27 years, son of the late Hans Joseph Greven and the late Georgia Mason Greven; born in Chicago, Il., Oct. 7, 1939; died Nov. 22, 2020 at his home in Crest Hill, Il. following a battle with pancreatic cancer. John grew up in Flossmoor, Il., a graduate of Bloom HS. He went on to University of Chicago, before graduating from University of Illinois, ultimately earning a Master's in Social Work from George Williams College. Answering President Kennedy's call, he served 4 years in the Peace Corps in Colombia ('64-'68). Trained as a Clinical Social Worker, he led counseling groups throughout his life, and retired from Chicago Public Schools as a school social worker. John was a poet and writer, a master storyteller, and a singer. He was a sailor, with years of adventures out of Montrose Harbor on his King's Cruiser, named Dover. He loved the Cubs, through all the ups and downs. Beyond being fluent in Spanish, he had a gift for accents. He always found a way to connect to others, engaging them, making them smile through his kindness. He was passionate about politics and social justice issues, and loved to share his researched opinions as a student of history. He always lit up the room with his charm, humor and easy laugh. To the end, he held on to his wit and warmth with incredible strength. Survived by his sister, Judy Barnebey, his 3 children and their spouses, Aaron Greven and Kristin Boeke-Greven, Maya Greven and Mike Fowler, Alex and Allison Greven. He was a beloved Papa John and Oompah to his 5 grandchildren, Quinn, Ella, Sequoia, Rowan, and Leo. In lieu of flowers, be kind to someone, be zany, tell a story, make another laugh, or sing a thank you, and know that he is being carried across the sky by great winds. See https://obituaries.neptunesociety.com/obituaries
for more information. A celebration of his life will happen in the summer of 2021, or when it's safe to gather.