John Joseph Himpler
John Joseph Himpler, age 88. Veteran U.S. Navy. Beloved husband of Anne Marie Himpler; loving father of William M. (Mary Sue), James W., and Joseph B. Himpler; dear grandfather of Billy (Renata) Himpler, Maggie (Patrick) Wilburn, John Joseph and Ruth Himpler; cherished great-grandfather of William M. III, and June Marie; fond uncle and friend to many. John was a grade schoolteacher for 25 years in the Romeoville School District. Please support the Himpler Family by signing the online guestbook and sharing a memory at www.adamswinterfieldsullivan.com. Private Family Visitation Saturday, December 5th at Adams-Winterfield & Sullivan Funeral Home followed by a Funeral Mass, 12:00 p.m. at St. Joseph Church, 4801 Main St., Downers Grove, IL 60515. For information: 630-968-1000.



Published in Chicago Tribune on Nov. 29, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
DEC
5
Funeral Mass
12:00 PM
St. Joseph Church
Funeral services provided by
Adams-Winterfield & Sullivan Funeral Home - Downers Grove
4343 Main Street
Downers Grove, IL 60515
(630) 968-1000
November 29, 2020
Offering our deepest condolences during this difficult time.
The Staff of Adams-Winterfield & Sullivan
