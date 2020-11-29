John Joseph Himpler, age 88. Veteran U.S. Navy. Beloved husband of Anne Marie Himpler; loving father of William M. (Mary Sue), James W., and Joseph B. Himpler; dear grandfather of Billy (Renata) Himpler, Maggie (Patrick) Wilburn, John Joseph and Ruth Himpler; cherished great-grandfather of William M. III, and June Marie; fond uncle and friend to many. John was a grade schoolteacher for 25 years in the Romeoville School District. Please support the Himpler Family by signing the online guestbook and sharing a memory at www.adamswinterfieldsullivan.com
. Private Family Visitation Saturday, December 5th at Adams-Winterfield & Sullivan Funeral Home followed by a Funeral Mass, 12:00 p.m. at St. Joseph Church, 4801 Main St., Downers Grove, IL 60515. For information: 630-968-1000.