John Joseph "Jack" Moriarty, 82, of Darien, IL, passed away on September 17, 2019. Born in Chicago, he was the loving son of Bartholomew and Johanna (Herlihy) Moriarty, both natives of County Kerry, Ireland. Jack was a quick-witted, gentle soul who treasured his family. He spent his entire career at Sears programming computers, from mainframes to PCs. In retirement, he drove school buses for disabled children whom he adored. A true Cubs and Chicago sports fan. Beloved husband for 49 years of Suzanne née Huestis; cherished father of his daughters, Jacqueline "Jacki" Moriarty (Benjamin Maki) and Sherri M. Burton (Kory); dear grandpa of Jack; fond brother-in-law of Tom Huestis (Dianne) and Jeri Huestis (the late John); kind uncle and cousin of many here and across the pond. All services private. If desired, donations in Jack's memory may be made to Food Allergy Research & Education (FARE) at 800-929-4040, www.foodallergy.org or

to Hinsdale Humane Society, 630-323-5630, www.hinsdalehumanesociety.org. Arrangements entrusted to Modell Funeral Home: (630) 852-3595 or www.modelldarien.com
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Sept. 22, 2019
