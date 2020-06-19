John Joseph Murnane, 87 of Naples died peacefully on June 16, 2020. John is survived by his wife of 57 years, Geraldine "Geri" of Naples, a son, John J. (Biana) Murnane, Jr. of Pembroke Pines, FL, two daughters, Geralynn (Craig) Greusel of Marco Island, FL, and Patricia (Jeff) Walbert of Naples, FL. He is also survived by 5 grandchildren (Ryan Rogers, Robert and Jennie Walbert, Stephen and Sean Murnane) and a sister Dorothy McMahon also of Naples.
Son of Joseph Holloway Murnane and Cecilia Murnane (Doherty), he was born on April 30, 1933, in Oak Park, IL. The youngest of five brothers and sisters who grew up in Oak Park and Wayne, IL. He graduated from Fenwick High School in 1951 and the University of Notre Dame in 1955. He moved to Mount Prospect, IL with his beloved wife where they lived until 1988. Upon retiring from Murnane Paper Company, John and Geri moved to Naples, FL, where John became a real estate agent. John also enjoyed an active life playing golf in Naples and was club champion several times at St. Charles Country Club in St. Charles, IL.
The family will receive friends and family Monday, June 22 from 5:00 to 7:00 pm at Fuller Funeral Home, 4735 Tamiami Trail East. A funeral mass will be celebrated Tuesday, June 23 at 10:00 am at St. Peter the Apostle Catholic Church. Burial will follow at Naples Memorial Gardens. For online condolences visit www.FullerNaples.com
Son of Joseph Holloway Murnane and Cecilia Murnane (Doherty), he was born on April 30, 1933, in Oak Park, IL. The youngest of five brothers and sisters who grew up in Oak Park and Wayne, IL. He graduated from Fenwick High School in 1951 and the University of Notre Dame in 1955. He moved to Mount Prospect, IL with his beloved wife where they lived until 1988. Upon retiring from Murnane Paper Company, John and Geri moved to Naples, FL, where John became a real estate agent. John also enjoyed an active life playing golf in Naples and was club champion several times at St. Charles Country Club in St. Charles, IL.
The family will receive friends and family Monday, June 22 from 5:00 to 7:00 pm at Fuller Funeral Home, 4735 Tamiami Trail East. A funeral mass will be celebrated Tuesday, June 23 at 10:00 am at St. Peter the Apostle Catholic Church. Burial will follow at Naples Memorial Gardens. For online condolences visit www.FullerNaples.com
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Chicago Tribune on Jun. 19, 2020.