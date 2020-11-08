May God bless you Lou, Brian,Brigid , Bernadette and families in this time of sorrow. My memories of John Joe are of a kind,warm,gentle giant so interested in family, nature and the world . We always enjoyed his visits to Ireland so much - his easygoing ways - interesting stories of Kilgeever and its characters, his amazing memory of everything he ever read ! All in all a really lovely man. God rest his gentle soul.

Imelda O Grady