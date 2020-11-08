1/1
John Joseph O'Grady
John O'Grady (86) peacefully passed away on November 3,2020. "John Joe" was born in Kilgeever, Louisburgh, Co. Mayo, Ireland to Patrick and Nora (Moran), retired jet engine specialist at United Airlines, US Air Force veteran, loyal volunteer at the Irish American Heritage Center, ceili enthusiast, and long time member of the Francis O'Neill Club. Beloved husband of Martha "Lou" (Bragan); dearest father of Brian (Aileen), Brigid, and Bernadette (David); dear grandfather of Gabi (Ed), Maebh, Cormac, John "Jack," Colin, and Maura. John was a fond brother, godfather, uncle, cousin, and friend to many. Memorial donations may be made in John's name to the Irish American Heritage Center or the Francis O'Neill Club.



Published in Chicago Tribune on Nov. 8, 2020.
November 6, 2020
November 6, 2020
RIP and wishing you calm seas on your journey, John Joe! JPH

James P. Hester
Friend
November 6, 2020
John was a good person. Will miss him at the Ceili's and Irish American Heritage Center.
Ann Ryan
Friend
November 6, 2020
May God bless you Lou, Brian,Brigid , Bernadette and families in this time of sorrow. My memories of John Joe are of a kind,warm,gentle giant so interested in family, nature and the world . We always enjoyed his visits to Ireland so much - his easygoing ways - interesting stories of Kilgeever and its characters, his amazing memory of everything he ever read ! All in all a really lovely man. God rest his gentle soul.
Imelda O Grady
