John O'Grady (86) peacefully passed away on November 3,2020. "John Joe" was born in Kilgeever, Louisburgh, Co. Mayo, Ireland to Patrick and Nora (Moran), retired jet engine specialist at United Airlines, US Air Force veteran, loyal volunteer at the Irish American Heritage Center, ceili enthusiast, and long time member of the Francis O'Neill Club. Beloved husband of Martha "Lou" (Bragan); dearest father of Brian (Aileen), Brigid, and Bernadette (David); dear grandfather of Gabi (Ed), Maebh, Cormac, John "Jack," Colin, and Maura. John was a fond brother, godfather, uncle, cousin, and friend to many. Memorial donations may be made in John's name to the Irish American Heritage Center or the Francis O'Neill Club.