John Joseph Pini, age 92, U.S. Army Veteran, passed away peacefully on June 12, 2020, surrounded by his loving family. John was the beloved husband of Alma, nee Marcon, for 69 & 1/2 wonderful years; loving father of Terese L. (Doug) Tesnow, Andrew J. (Melissa) and Maria A. Pini; cherished grandfather of Doug and Tracy Tesnow, John (Carly), Andy (Katelyn), Matthew, Mazie, Michael and Sarah Pini; great grandfather of Emilia and James, a godfather, and best man to many. John was a past Commander of American Legion Post #686, former President of the Holy Name Society at St. Peter Canisius Church, and he volunteered with meals on wheels. John dedicated his entire life loving and serving his family, friends and church community. From his deep love and willingness to give, he has built a legacy of love that will remain forever. In lieu of flowers, donations to: The Mercy Home for Boys and Girls at mercyhome.org/giving or St. Jude Children's Research Hospital at st.jude.org/donate would be appreciated. Visitation Thursday, June 18, 2020, from 9:30 a.m. until 11:00 a.m. at Cumberland Chapels 8300 W. Lawrence Ave., Norridge, IL. We will then proceed to St. Francis Borgia Church for Mass at 11:30 a.m. and the interment will be held privately at St. Joseph Cemetery in River Grove, IL. For more information and Covid-19 guidelines www.cumberlandchapels.com or call (708)456-8300.
Published in Chicago Tribune on Jun. 15, 2020.