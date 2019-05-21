|
John Joseph Starshak, Jr.; loving son of the late John J., Sr. and Elvira nee Lazaric; oldest brother of Robert, Kathryn (Richard) Smigleski, Marguerite Cacciatore, David (Jean), Jeanne (Daniel) Moore, Peter, Michael and Mary Jo Starshak; fond Uncle and Great Uncle of multitudes; avid hunter and fisherman; Vietnam Army Veteran. Visitation Thursday May 23, 2019; 4 pm to 8 pm at Kosary Funeral Home 9837 S. Kedzie, Evergreen Park. Funeral Friday May 24th; 9:15 am from Chapel to St. Bernadette Church; Mass 10 am Interment St. Alphonsus Cemetery (708) 499-3223 or www.kosaryfuneralhome.com
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on May 21, 2019