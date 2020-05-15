John Joseph Stock
1945 - 2020
John Joseph Stock, age 74, passed away on May 13, 2020 at 8:02am in Las Vegas, NV.

Born in Chicago, IL on July 24, 1945 to John and Emily Stock (both deceased) and later moved to retire in Las Vegas, NV in 2010. He was brother to Gloria Ann (Bob Sheppard, both deceased), devoted husband of 52 years to Roberta (Bobbie) Schwank, loving father to Michael Lee Stock (deceased) and grandfather to Tyler James Klicka and Michael Stock, Jr. as well as uncle to Pamela and Linda Sheppard, Lorna Sheppard Frazier (deceased) and Julie Sheppard Schultz.

John drove a truck for a living and played 16" softball on weekends & evenings in numerous parks & playing fields in and around Chicago. He loved fishing and was also known to bet the horses from time to time. John was a strong, proud and good man. He is loved and will be missed by many. No services scheduled.


