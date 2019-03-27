|
John Jukkers Dekker Jr, 88, Army Veteran, beloved husband of the late Jean nee Hoyt; loving father of Holly Stewart, Arlene (Steve) Larson and the late John Jukkers Dekker III; cherished grandfather of Scott (Kasia) Stewart, Becky (Ben) Thurnhoffer, Jennine (J.J.) Larson, Kathleen (Nikki) Laas and Mathew (Jenny) Larson; great grandfather of Klaudia, Dylan, Bradley, Gwendolyn, Alek, Nik, Sofia, Vivienne and Olivia; dear brother of Cathy (late Irv) Byers and Alvin (Linda) Dekker; brother in law of Roberta (late Bob) Schacht; fond uncle to many. Visitation Friday, March 29, 4-8 PM at Chapel Hill Gardens West Funeral Home, 17W201 Roosevelt Road, Oakbrook Terrace, IL 60181 where funeral service will be held Saturday, March 30, 10:00 AM. Interment Chapel Hill Gardens West Cemetery. Info: 630-941-5860.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Mar. 27, 2019