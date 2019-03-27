Chicago Tribune Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Chapel Hill Gardens West Funeral Home
17w201 Roosevelt Road
Oakbrook Terrace, IL 60181
(630) 941-5860
For more information about
John Dekker
View Funeral Home Obituary
Resources
More Obituaries for John Dekker
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

John Jukkers Dekker Jr.

Obituary Condolences Flowers

John Jukkers Dekker Jr. Obituary
John Jukkers Dekker Jr, 88, Army Veteran, beloved husband of the late Jean nee Hoyt; loving father of Holly Stewart, Arlene (Steve) Larson and the late John Jukkers Dekker III; cherished grandfather of Scott (Kasia) Stewart, Becky (Ben) Thurnhoffer, Jennine (J.J.) Larson, Kathleen (Nikki) Laas and Mathew (Jenny) Larson; great grandfather of Klaudia, Dylan, Bradley, Gwendolyn, Alek, Nik, Sofia, Vivienne and Olivia; dear brother of Cathy (late Irv) Byers and Alvin (Linda) Dekker; brother in law of Roberta (late Bob) Schacht; fond uncle to many. Visitation Friday, March 29, 4-8 PM at Chapel Hill Gardens West Funeral Home, 17W201 Roosevelt Road, Oakbrook Terrace, IL 60181 where funeral service will be held Saturday, March 30, 10:00 AM. Interment Chapel Hill Gardens West Cemetery. Info: 630-941-5860.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Mar. 27, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Chapel Hill Gardens West Funeral Home
Download Now