John K. Cherry, passed away peacefully at the age of 89, March 18, 2019 surrounded by his family. Devoted husband of Barbara J., nee Brown, of nearly 60 years; beloved father of Susan Esther Cherry Shafiq, Richard T. (Maria) Cherry, Julie A. (Thomas) Tworek, Eileen Mary (Ronald E. Meissen) Cherry Clark and the late Terese E. Cherry; cherished grandpa of Robert (Gaby) & Pablo (Murrah) Cherry, and Ryan & Sarah Shafiq, and Steven, John, Patrick & Lauren Tworek; fond great-grandpa of Ryan and Logan Cherry; loving brother of Kathleen Hanley, late Tom (Marge) Cherry, late Eileen (late Ron) Schulz and the late Dave (late Pat) Cherry; thoughtful uncle, great-uncle, cousin and friend of many. Honoring his adored mother, the late Esther O'Malley, John founded the "O'Malley Family Picnic" 54 years and still going strong. BYOB :) Visitation Friday, March 22, 2019 from 3:00 - 9:00 p.m. at COLONIAL-WOJCIECHOWSKI FUNERAL HOME, 8025 W. Golf Rd., Niles. Funeral services Saturday, March 23, starting with prayers at 9:45 a.m. from the funeral home, proceeding to St. Viator Church, Chicago, for 11:00 a.m. Mass. Interment will be private. For Info 847-581-0536 or colonialfuneral.com
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Mar. 20, 2019