Home

POWERED BY

Services
COLONIAL-WOJCIECHOWSKI FUNERAL HOME
8025 GOLF ROAD
Niles, IL 60714-1109
(847) 581-0536
Resources
More Obituaries for John Cherry
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

John K. Cherry

Obituary Condolences Flowers

John K. Cherry Obituary
John K. Cherry, passed away peacefully at the age of 89, March 18, 2019 surrounded by his family. Devoted husband of Barbara J., nee Brown, of nearly 60 years; beloved father of Susan Esther Cherry Shafiq, Richard T. (Maria) Cherry, Julie A. (Thomas) Tworek, Eileen Mary (Ronald E. Meissen) Cherry Clark and the late Terese E. Cherry; cherished grandpa of Robert (Gaby) & Pablo (Murrah) Cherry, and Ryan & Sarah Shafiq, and Steven, John, Patrick & Lauren Tworek; fond great-grandpa of Ryan and Logan Cherry; loving brother of Kathleen Hanley, late Tom (Marge) Cherry, late Eileen (late Ron) Schulz and the late Dave (late Pat) Cherry; thoughtful uncle, great-uncle, cousin and friend of many. Honoring his adored mother, the late Esther O'Malley, John founded the "O'Malley Family Picnic" 54 years and still going strong. BYOB :) Visitation Friday, March 22, 2019 from 3:00 - 9:00 p.m. at COLONIAL-WOJCIECHOWSKI FUNERAL HOME, 8025 W. Golf Rd., Niles. Funeral services Saturday, March 23, starting with prayers at 9:45 a.m. from the funeral home, proceeding to St. Viator Church, Chicago, for 11:00 a.m. Mass. Interment will be private. For Info 847-581-0536 or colonialfuneral.com
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Mar. 20, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now