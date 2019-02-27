|
|
John K. Stanton, 74, of Crystal Lake, loving husband of Bonnie "Kay" nee Clarke. Dear brother of Margaret (Don) Wood and the late James (Sue) Stanton. Brother in law of Lauretta (Michael) Nielsen, Paul Clarke, Peter (Nancy) Clarke, Maureen (Ronald) Stranski, Patrick Clarke and Anne (James) Krueger. Beloved uncle and grand uncle of many. Loving son of Mary, nee Quigley and Kenneth Stanton. Funeral Mass on Friday, March 1, 11:00 a.m. at St. Thomas the Apostle Catholic Church, 451 W. Terra Cotta Ave., Crystal Lake, IL. Please omit flowers. Donations to a .
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Feb. 27, 2019