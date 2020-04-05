Chicago Tribune Obituaries
John K. Wigboldy

John K. Wigboldy Obituary
John K. Wigboldy, age 80, entered his heavenly home on April 2, 2020. He was the loving husband of Beverly for 60 years. The devoted father of John (April), Valerie, Tom (Heidi) and Mark (Leana). Cherished grandfather of 17 and great-grandfather of 10. John was an active member of his church and served on many boards and committees. He was the retired owner of Wigboldy Excavating. Our family was blessed to have him as a Godly example as are all who knew him. A service to celebrate John's life will be held at a later date. Memorials to Southwest Chicago Christian Schools, 12001 S. Oak Park Ave., Palos Heights, IL 60463 or Jacob's Well Church Community, 3450 W. Maple St., Evergreen Park, IL 60805 are appreciated. Express your thoughts and condolences at

Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Apr. 5, 2020
