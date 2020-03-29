Home

John Kabakoff

John Kabakoff, beloved son of the late Gussie Kabakoff, passed away on March 27 after a brief illness. He was 81. After graduating law school, he eventually settled into a long career driving a taxi. One of the last old-school Chicago cabbies, he was quick with jokes and possessed encyclopedic knowledge of the City. He is remembered as a friend of animals, a lover of books and music, and an outspoken critic of City government and rideshare services. He is survived by his son Mike (Elizabeth Blackwood) Kabakoff, granddaughters Eleanor and Cora, his sister Beverly (Ron) Adilman, his niece Joree Adilman Weinstein, and her daughter Ruby. In John's memory, please make a donation to aspca.org.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Mar. 29, 2020
