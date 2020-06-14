John Kall
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share John's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
John Kall, age 90, owner with his brother, Michael, of the Driftwood Steakhouse, Chicago; beloved husband of Delphine nee Beczek; loving father of Dr. John and Karen; dear grandfather of Joey & Marie Kall; fond brother of the late Edward and Michael Kalinowski; also nieces, nephews and Sophie. Services private. Donations to Lurie Children's Hospital at University of Chicago are appreciated. Funeral arrangements entrusted to Modell Funeral Home – 630-852-3595 or www.modelldarien.com.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Chicago Tribune on Jun. 14, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Modell Funeral Home
7710 South Cass Avenue
Darien, IL 60561
(630) 852-3595
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

2 entries
June 13, 2020
All of you Kalls have been a piece of our lives. He will be mourned by the Stack family and dearly missed. I'm so sorry Dell for your loss and John and Karen, mourn your father.
Tammy Moye
Family
June 13, 2020
Much love from Debbie and family
Deborah phillips
Friend
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved