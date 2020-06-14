All of you Kalls have been a piece of our lives. He will be mourned by the Stack family and dearly missed. I'm so sorry Dell for your loss and John and Karen, mourn your father.
John Kall, age 90, owner with his brother, Michael, of the Driftwood Steakhouse, Chicago; beloved husband of Delphine nee Beczek; loving father of Dr. John and Karen; dear grandfather of Joey & Marie Kall; fond brother of the late Edward and Michael Kalinowski; also nieces, nephews and Sophie. Services private. Donations to Lurie Children's Hospital at University of Chicago are appreciated. Funeral arrangements entrusted to Modell Funeral Home – 630-852-3595 or www.modelldarien.com.
Published in Chicago Tribune on Jun. 14, 2020.