John Kelly Connolly - devoted son of the late Agnes (nee Kelly) and Edward; loving brother of Edward, Mary (Kurt Mussman), Thomas (Theresa) and Karen (Peter) Larsen; dear uncle of Courtney, Liam, Luke, Eleanor, Claire, Mae and Catherine; fond friend of many. John was a gentle giant with a big heart. He was a proud Chicagoan who loved the Chicago Bears and Cubs, comic book art, and anything related to movies and theater. He was one of the original ensemble members of the Gift Theatre in Jefferson Park and was nominated for a Jeff award for his role in Good for Otto, one of his many roles. He supported his passion for acting through his work as a bill collector for many years. John was surrounded by many generous souls who supported him and cheered him on, during his four plus year, battle with colon cancer. He will be truly missed by all his devoted, life long friends and family. Visitation Friday 3-8 p.m. at Cooney Funeral Home 625 Busse Hwy Park Ridge. Funeral Saturday, prayers at 9:30 a.m. going to Mary Seat of Wisdom Church for 10 a.m. Funeral Mass. Interment private. In lieu of flowers donations to The Gift Theatre would be appreciated. Go to thegifttheatre.org to donate. Info 847-685-1002 www.cooneyfuneralhome.com
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Nov. 25, 2019