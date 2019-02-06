|
|
LTC, US Army Ret. Vietnam Veteran, West Point Graduate age 80 of Muscle Shoals, AL formerly of Lake Bluff and Green Oaks passed away January 20, 2019. Beloved husband of the late Helene nee: Smith. Loving father of John "Sean" Kirby IV, Timothy (Lucy) Kirby, Virginia Marit (Troy) Klein and the late Grace Elizabeth Kirby. Fond Grandfather of 9 great grandfather of 1, Dear brother of Bill Kirby, Tom Fiori and the late Judy Gallagher. Visitation Saturday, February 9, 2019 1:00 pm until memorial service & military honors 2:00 pm at SEGUIN & SYMONDS FUNERAL HOME, 858 Sheridan Road, Highwood. Private interment Fort Sheridan Cemetery, Highwood. For info: 847-432-3878
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Feb. 6, 2019